LIMA — Jerry E. Rigel, age 75, passed away December 30, 2019, at 3:40 am, at the Lima Memorial Health System. Jerry was born August 30, 1944 in Lima, OH, to Woodrow L. and Alice M. (Brewer) Rigel who preceded him in death. Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Perry High School. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and he served as a K-9 dog handler while stationed in Korea from 1967 to 1969. Jerry had worked for Warehouse Associates as a high lift driver for 32 years until he retired in 2006. He was a life member of the #1275, a member of the American Legion #96 and he attended the Trinity Wesleyan Church. Some of his interests included fishing, hunting, gardening, watching The Ohio State University football and the Perry High School basketball teams. Jerry is survived by his siblings: Jim (Pat) Rigel, Jack Rigel and Grace Woolley all of Lima, OH, his extended family includes nieces and nephews: Matthew (Susan) Rigel, John Rigel, Jackie Burkholder, Taylor (Miranda) Burkholder, Alisa (Johnny) Banks, Dustin Hawkins, Erica Hawkins, Chris Brunk and Jenna Brunk. He was preceded in death by a brother in-law, Gail Woolley. There will be a funeral service held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Tim Johnson. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service where military honors will be provided by the #1275 and the U.S. Army. Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the #1275 Honor Guard. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.