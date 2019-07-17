WAPAKONETA — Jerry E. Sims, 77, of Wapakoneta, died 11:35 p.m., Sun. July 14, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Health Systems, with his family at his side. He was born Dec. 9, 1941, in Dayton, OH, the son of Kermit & Nellie Ruth (Tennant) Sims, and they preceded him in death. He met Joyce F. Burden at the Auglaize County Fair in 1959 and on May 21, 1960, they were married in the Bethlehem Christian Union Church by Rev. Carl Miller. Joyce survives at home.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Vince (Amy) Sims, Winston, GA, Rod (Lara) Sims, Piqua, OH,

Monica "Dee" Montgomery & Charles Drexler, Wapakoneta, 10 grandchildren, Aaron (Heather) Sims, Brent Sims, Cory (Melody) Sims, Austin Sims, Kyler (Stephanie) Ashton, Rebecca (Doug) Ferguson, Bailey Clark, Natasha (Richard Simmons) Ulrich, Jared Smith, Megan (Danny Dailey) Smith, 15 great grandchildren, Kaylee, Karessa, Autumn, Heath, Raelyn, Chance, Dylinn, Zaiden, Hunter, Penny, Ember, Mykah, Bella, Ian, Mateo, and another on the way, siblings, Dan Sims, Bellefontaine, OH; Jean-Clare (Friedl) Bohm, and Phil Sims, both of Columbus, OH, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gloria Rowe, Linda (Frank King) Stolzenburg, and Frank Rostorfer, all of Wapakoneta.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and spouse Jim (Linda) Burden, and sisters-in-law, Melanie Sims, Vicki Sims, and Deb Rostorfer.

Jerry retired from Ford Motor Co., Lima Engine Plant as a machine operator after 30 years of service. He also enjoyed driving cars for Kerns Ford for several years. A 1959 graduate of Buckland High School, he attended Harvest Baptist Church, Wapakoneta. Jerry was a 57 year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, Wapakoneta, and the Moulton Gun Club. He enjoyed farming, mowing his yard, and spending time with his grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Fri. July 19, 2019, at the Harvest Baptist Church, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Gary Bragg officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Thurs at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta and 1 hr. prior to the service Fri. at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Harvest Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.