LIMA — Jerry D. Smith, age 71, passed away Tuesday, March 10th 2020 at St. Rita's Mercy Health surrounded by his family.

He was born May 6th, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to the late Rev. Herman Elbert and Clara (Mason) Smith. On July 5th, 1973 he married Gerri (Barrows) Smith, who survives.

He retired from Dana after 30 years of service. He served in the Army in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed music, playing cards, Kewpees and spending time with his family.

Additional survivors include his children, Gentry (Michelle) Smith of Chandler, AZ., Trudy (Mike) Thompson of Lima and Jesse (Niki Eisnaugle) Smith of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Jake and Ley; many cousins and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 P.M. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lima Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 Yoder Rd. Lima, Ohio 45806. Pastors Terry Brock and Denny Hunter will be officiating.

Burial of ashes will be in Shawnee Cemetery, Lima, Ohio and military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 1275.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North St., Lima, Ohio 45801 or VFW Post 1275, 124 E. Elm St., Lima, Ohio 45802. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.