BLUFFTON — Jerry E. Tabler, 77, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Bridge Hospice, Findlay. He was born on April 4, 1942, in Lima, to Russell and Mabel (Bridges) Tabler. They both preceded him in death.

On November 9, 1963, he married Linda Jo Lamb, and she preceded him in death on January 18, 2015. In addition, his brother, Garry also preceded him in death.

Jerry is survived by three sons, John (Connie) Tabler, Greenville, Jim (Amy) Tabler, Bluffton, and Joe (Erica) Tabler, Oregon; nine grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Marge) Tabler, of Columbus Grove; one sister in-law, Vicky Tabler of Lima, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1960, after which he served in the U. S. Navy for 20 years. After retirement from the Navy, Jerry worked and retired from the Bluffton School System. He was a member of the American Legion, and had been a member of the Cairo United Methodist Church.

Jerry loved spending time with family and attending all the school and sporting activities of his sons and grandchildren. He and his wife Jo, were their biggest fans!

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio. Chaplain William Herr will officiate. Burial will follow in Cairo Eastside Cemetery, Cairo, Ohio, where military rites will be conducted by the combined Columbus Grove American Legion and Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center of Findlay, Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 South Main Street Findlay, Ohio 45840, or to the Bluffton Mennonite Memorial Home, 410 W. Elm St., Bluffton, Ohio 45817.

