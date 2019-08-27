LIMA — Rev. Jerry Louis Thompson was born December 7, 1951 to the late Mr. Willie Van Thompson, Sr. and the late Mrs. Laura Ann Carter Thomson. Jerry was called by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 20, 2018 for his eternal rest.

The Rev. Jerry L. Thompson, a Local Edler (Retired) of the 3rd Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal District Church, serving faithfully at St. Paul AMEC, Lima, Ohio. He was a faithful member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Lima, Ohio. He was called at the age of 43, where he ministered and served under five pastors. He was ordained in Cleveland, Ohio in October 2000; upon retiring and moving back to Florence, Alabama, Rev. Thompson joined New Pisgah AMEC, 9th Episcopal District. He continued his humble, faithful service on the ministry team of New Pisgah.

Jerry attended classes in Cleveland and Dayton Ohio. He received his GED from Van Wert Vocational School, received his boiler license from Wert Vocational School, received a certificate in low pressures 3rd Class Stationary Steam Engineer. His retirement was at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio, where he worked in facilities maintenance.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Van Thompson, Sr. and Laura Ann Carter Thompson, sister, Lenice Benton, brothers, David and Terry Thompson.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, wife: Constance Renae Thompson; children: Angela R. Poole, Melinda M. Poole (Kendrick), Kimberly C. Thompson, Aaron J. Thompson (Lauren) and Michael G. Thompson; siblings Hattie S. Buckmon, Willie Van Thompson, Jr. (Margaret), Charles H. Thompson, Nancy F. Freeman, Shirley P. Hawkins, and Mary L. Johnson; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life for Rev. Jerry Louis Thompson will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church with Rev. John E. Kidd officiating.