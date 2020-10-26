Jerry Vore

LIMA — Jerry L. Vore, age 62 of Lima, passed away October 24, 2020, at 7:25 pm at his residence.

Jerry was born July 16, 1958 in Lima, to Donald Eugene and Nancy Kay (Brown) Vore who preceded him in death.

Surviving are his children: Alisha (Clark) Morgan of Urbana and Nathan Vore of Dublin; and a brother, Mark Vore of Lima.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, David Allen Vore and James "Jim" Vore.

Mr. Vore was a retired welder, having last been employed at General Dynamics. He was a fan of Sprint and stock car racing.

Jerry will be cremated and there will not be any services held. Raise a glass in his memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.