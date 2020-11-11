LIMA — Jerry F. Winkler, age 91, was called into the presence of the Lord at 5:55 AM Monday, November 9, 2020.

Jerry was born October 28, 1929 in Lima, OH, to the late Edward and Marie (Matthaie) Winkler. On October 6, 1978 he married Helena (Lundy) Bowen Winkler.

Jerry was a 1947 graduate of St. Gerard High School. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Ohio Northern University. Jerry taught middle school in St. Johns Ohio until he was drafted in 1951 by the United States Army. He served in Panama as a Sergeant until his honorable discharge in 1953.

Jerry retired from the Putnam County Health Department as an Inspector. He was appointed to the Lima City Council from 1970 to 1975 and served as City Council President from 1976 to 1979. Friends will know Jerry from his businesses, such as Paddy Mac's, Candy Cane Corner and Winks. Throughout the years, Jerry was the Director of the Census Bureau, worked on the railroad and owned many businesses such as a bowling alley, used car lots and flea markets.

Jerry loved his pets, Jolie and Callie. He loved being outdoors, enjoying all of God's Creations. Jerry especially loved spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Helena A. Bowen Winkler of Lima; seven children, Michael (Meg) Winkler of New York, NY, Christina (Larry) Claypool of Troy, Greg (Lynn) Winkler of Isle of Palms, SC, Janet Sondalle of Sun Lakes, AZ, Karen Shaffer of St. Louis, MO, Donald Winkler of Naples, FL and Jeremy Sprang of Malven, PA, three bonus children, Scott (Theresa) Bowen of Lima, Tammy (John) Wright of Lima, and Brandon Bowen of Dayton; nineteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; special sister, Rose Marie Norton of Fallon, NV, sister, Charlene Wright of Huntsville, TX; brother-in-law, Eugene (Clara) Stites of Lima, and sister-in-law, Vivian Truex of Fontana, CA

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife, Glenna Sprang, bonus son, Mike Bowen; two brothers, Edward (Katherine) Winkler, and Donald Winkler, and a brother-in-law, James Wright.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 240 W. Robb Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801. Father Paul Kuzhimannil Burial of cremated remains will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided the United States Army and the VFW #1275.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.