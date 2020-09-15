Jessica Judy

LIMA – Jessica Nicole Judy, 34, of Lima, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.

She was born June 27, 1986, in Charleston, SC to Lori (Dickman) Rowe and Kelly Judy. Her mother, Lori (Mike) Rowe survives in Lima; her father, Kelly Judy survives in Alabama.

Jessica is also survived by a son, Dalton Lines of Lima; her siblings, Ryan (Chaunci) Judy of Cincinnati, Chris (Melitza) Rowe of Mt. Orab, Travis (Tammy) Rowe of Payne, Donna (Justic) Rowe of Ohio City, Tera (Lenzy) Mills of Lima, and Kimberly (Josh) Keyton of Lima; maternal grandparents, Jane Dickman of Lima, Dorothy Salyer of Indiana, and Bill Rowe of Indiana; a paternal grandmother, Janice Judy of Alabama; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a son, Kamden Thomas Lines; maternal grandfather, Bob Dickman; and paternal grandfather, Don Judy.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. A celebration of Jessica's Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.