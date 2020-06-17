Jessica Spencer
1987 - 2020
LIMA — Jessica Demi Spencer, 32, of Lima, passed away June 16, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at her mother's residence surrounded by her loving family.

Jessica was born July 17, 1987 in Lima to Julia A. Spencer who survives.

Also surviving are her grandparents, Veona and Joe Spencer of Lima; aunt Jacquie (Chuck) Halker of Lima, uncles, Gary (Lynn) Spencer of Waynesfield and Doug (Fran) Spencer of Wapakoneta; cousins:, Candice Ditto, Megan (Chris) Collier, Alix (Tyler) Neal, Ronnie (Kristen) Rupard, Ryan (Aubrey) Spencer, Chelsea Spencer, Emily Deffenbaugh, Bo Spencer and A.J. Spencer; and her stepfather, Tim Hogan of Columbus.

Jessica had worked for 8 years at BW3's, Olive Garden and Wings & Rings. She was a 2005 graduate of Bath High School and attended nursing school at Rhodes State College. She loved animals, especially her kitties. She was an aspiring artist, loving to draw and paint. She loved to cook and help people, hence her enrollment in nursing school. She had attended

Crossroads Church of God.

Her funeral services will begin at 11:00 Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Brian Robertson officiating. Her visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home and one hour prior to her service Saturday morning.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society, 3606 Elida Rd., Lima, 45807, in Jessica's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
