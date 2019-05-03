LIMA — Mr. Jessie Lee Moore, age 70, passed from this life on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at approximately 11:42 a.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on March 22, 1949 in Leflore County, Mississippi to Wright and Pauline (Randle) Moore, Sr. both parents preceded him in death.

On May 27, 1972 he was united in holy matrimony to Brenda Nearing Moore.

Mr. Moore retired from General Motors after over 25 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of Local Union U.A.W. #211, Booker T. Washington Masonic Lodge, Liberty Home Bible Institute, V.F.W. Post #1911 and he was the owner of Jessie's Photography. He was a member of New Greater Grace.

Besides his wife Brenda, he leaves to cherish his precious memory, step-daughter; Sharonda Wilkins of St. Louis, MO. 2 grandchildren. A sister; Daisy Cooper of Lima and 2 brothers; Samuel Moore (Nona) of Chicago, IL and Fred Moore of Greenwood, Miss . A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. 2 daughters of the heart; Anita Shorter (Alphonso Townsend) and Aneta Shorter (Jerry Denson) both of Lima.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Wright Moore, Jr. and Henry Smith.

Home Going Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Dayton National Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

