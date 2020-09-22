LIMA —Jesus Cortez, 78, of Lima, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 7:47 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born August 1, 1942 in Lampazos de Naranjo, Mexico to the late Vicente and Paula {Barron} Cortez. He married Dolores Lopez, who survives in Lima.

Jesus was an extremely hardworking man. He loved his music and dancing and enjoyed baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds. He also was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his wife, sons: Juan (Christina) Cortez, of Cridersville and Jamie Cortez of Lima, daughters: Martha (Rusty) Hill of Lima and Monica (Krystalyn) Cortez of Cridersville, 7 grandchildren: Derek Mayer, Joshua (Lori) Mayer, Justin Cortez, Ashley Cortez, Erin Cortez, Brittany Cortez, and Brooke Cortez, 9 great-grandchildren: Abigail Mayer, Teagan Johnson, Maelyn Tuttle, Lola Mayer, Caylee Mayer, Preston Simmonet, Serenity Miller, Natlie Lord, and Elijah Lord; brother: Alfredo (Blanca) Cortez of Laredo, TX, and sister: Maria Furr.

His family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, where a funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

