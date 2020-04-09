OTTAWA — Jesus "Jess" Rangel, 62 of Ottawa passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 27, 1957 in Bluffton to the late Santiago G. and Eva H. (Hinojosa) Rangel. O

On August 6, 1981 he married his loving wife of 43 years, Lisa Naveau and she survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving is a son, Jose Santiago (Julia) Rangel of Ottawa; two grandchildren, Jose Santiago Rangel, Jr., Julius Jesus Rangel, and an expected little one in August; siblings, Alfredo (Marlene) Rangel of Elida, Elida Kirkendall of Newport, NC, and Maria H. Nemire of Holland; four nieces; five nephews; six great-nieces; and two great-nephews. Jess was also preceded in death his brothers, Jose "Joe" and Luis Rangel and a sister, Enedelia Rangel.

Jess was the founder of Rangel's Plumbing and Heating in 1984, where he worked for 30 + years before retiring. He went to Pandora-Gilboa School and was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. Jess was known for lending a helping hand to everyone. He made countless memories with his family and friends, whether it was with the business, family cookouts, or motorcycle trips. He will be dearly missed.

Jess's wishes were to be cremated and due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a Celebration of Life and Catholic Mass ceremony will be held at a later date with family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lima Dialysis Center and Putnam County Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa