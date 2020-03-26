SAINT MARYS — Jethrow Tuttle, 77, of Saint Marys, died 5:26 p.m. March 24, 2020, at Vancrest of Saint Marys Nursing Home.

In accordance with the orders of Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, private, family only, graveside funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. March 30, 2020, at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Pastor Randy Christian, officiant.

Miller Funeral Home, Saint Marys, is entrusted with Jethrow's funeral arrangements. Condolences for his family may be expressed at Millerfuneralhomes.net

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Marys East Primary School to be used for student activities via Millerfuneralhomes.net