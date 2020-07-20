Jill George

LIMA — Jill Marie George, 64, died at 9:14 AM on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence in Lima, Ohio.

Jill was born on May 12, 1956, in Lima, Ohio, to the John Wright and Carol (O'Dell) Wright. Carol Wright survives in Lima. She married Michael George on July 28, 1979.

Jill was a Shawnee Graduate in 1974. She graduated from Rhodes College with an Associates Degree. She was a member of the Faith Christian Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed camping and loved her cats.

She is survived by her husband Michael George, of Lima, OH, her children Jennifer (Paul) Stephenson, Randall Ryan Jr., Michael (Sheri) George Jr., Jason (Heather) George, Nicholas (Jennifer) George; eighteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren; a sister, Renee (Tom) Patterson, and two brothers, Keith (Mary Beth) Wright and Bryan (Miriam) Wright; several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amara George, and her father, John Wright.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio and from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Faith Christian Church in Lima, Ohio.

A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Faith Christian Church in Lima, OH. Pastor Terri Wies-Haithcock will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Christian Church, 2223 Shawnee Rd., Lima, Ohio 45805.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.