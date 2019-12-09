OTTOVILLE — Jill Ann Miller, 65 of Ottoville died 4:58 a.m. November 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 23, 1954 in Lima to the late James E. and Florence A. (Calvelage) Weeden. On September 8, 1973 she married Walter A. Miller, he died in August of 2003.

Jill is survived by three daughters: Jessica Miller of Cleveland, Amanda Suever of Van Wert, and Elizabeth (Shaun) Clay of Lima; three grandchildren: Rylee Byrne, Reese Suever, and Kara Suever; two brothers: James (Susan) Weeden of Delphos, and Patrick (Vicki) Weeden of Sarasota, FL.

Jill retired as a nurse/social worker from St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She worked in Outpatient Psych and also with Covenant Ministries. She was a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Ohio Nurses Association and Sigma Theta Tau International. Jill was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and competing in the Senior Olympics.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial Donations may be made to Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center. Condolences may be made to www.lovefuneralhome.com