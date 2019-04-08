ALGER — Jim Hale, age 63 of Alger, passed at 4:20 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at home. He was born October 3, 1955 in Alger to the late John R. and Leona Newland Hale.

Jim had the kindest most gentle soul. He never wanted to put anyone out or be a bother. He enjoyed shooting and going to gun shows. He always planted a garden that was way too big. He leaves behind so many good friends including lifelong friends Steve Ackerman and Bill Kimmel. He loved his family beyond measure. His nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews adored "Unker Jim ". Jim was so lucky to have his sister Becky as his caregiver and the most caring hospice nurses taking care of him. Jerry Keith always kept him amused while helping out with his care.

Surviving are 2 sisters - Barbara (Richard) Risner of Harrod; Becky Tilton of Alger and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother - John Hale, Jr. and a sister - Bonnie Hale Altwies.

A private service will be held at a later date. He wished for his ashes to be spread near his childhood home outside of LaFayette and close to his great friend Barry Rodney's ashes.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

