WAPAKONETA — Jimmy J. Burden, 35, of Lima, died Friday April 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 14, 1983, in Lima, the son of Rodger Scott (Leanna Freese) Burden. His mother, Leanna Isbell survives in Lima, and his father & step-mother, Rodger Scott & Cindy Burden survive in Waynesfield.

Other survivors include, 7 children, Harmony, Jimmy, Jr., Gavin, Samara, Dalton, Caylee, & Chloe, 5 siblings, R. Scott (Sarah) Burden, II, Lima, Benny (Jeannette) Burden, Lima, Isaac Isbell, Lima, Stacie (Michael) Little, Lima, & Hailey Isbell, Lima, 2 grandmothers, Mary Burden, Wapakoneta, Linda Freese, Lima, 3 nephews and 3 nieces,

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Rick Isbell.

Jimmy was a construction worker. He enjoyed working on cars, stereos, and attending drag races with his family. However, he most enjoyed spending time with his children and family.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Friday April 19, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Pastor Mark Bauer officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 11-2 p.m. Fri., at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.