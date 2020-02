LIMA — Jimmy "Jim" L. Rigel, 81, died Feb. 24, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel. The Rev. Ed Hanley will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.