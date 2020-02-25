LIMA — Jimmy "Jim" L. Rigel, 81 of Lima, passed away February 24, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born September 2, 1938 in Lima, to Woodrow and Alice (Brewer) Rigel, who preceded him in death. On June 19, 1960, he married Patty (Perry) Rigel, who survives him in Lima. Jim worked at Ford Motor Company for 30 years until he retired in 1989. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. He was very involved with Mt. Lookout Holiness Camp. Jim enjoyed "Oak Island", spending time working on cars, especially Fords and working as a fixer upper and grounds keeper at the camp. He loved mowing, snowplowing, fixing cars for his daughters and spending time with his family. Jim was a very special person who will be dearly missed by his friends and family. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his daughters, Jackie L. Rigel-Burkholder, Alisa M. (Johnny & family) Banks and Chris A. Brunk; grandchildren, Dustin L. Hawkins, Erica L. Hawkins, Taylor K. (Miranda) Burkholder and Jenna C. Brunk; great-grandchildren, Alazae, Ariyana, Dagan, Dashiell, Kaden and Teddy; brother, Jack V. Rigel; sister, Grace E. Woolley and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant son, "Danny" L. Rigel, brother, Jerry E. Rigel and brother-in-law, Gail Woolley. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Rev. Ed Hanley to officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 300 W. Elm St., Lima, OH 45801. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.