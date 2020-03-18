LIMA — Senior Deacon Jimmy Rogers Williams "Meatball" , age 83, passed from this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 at approximately 1:25 p.m. at his residence in Lima, Ohio surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Florence, Alabama on May 17, 1936 to Charlie Stewart and Mary Gillis; both his parents are deceased.

On November 19, 1962 he was united in holy matrimony to Magnolia Mays; she survives in Lima.

Senior Deacon Williams retired from the Construction Industry after over 50 years of service. He was a member of Local 329 Construction Union. He was a member of Greater Christ Temple Church where he served as chairman of the Deacon and Trustee Boards, the Men's Ministry/Brotherhood, Church and Men's Choir, Transportation Ministry, Custodial Staff, Building Maintenance Department, Pastoral Advisor and Confidante, Men's Mentor and Recipient of the GCT "Man of the Year" Award.

Besides his loving wife; Magnolia Williams he leaves to cherish his precious memory 4 sons; Ernest Williams (Lisa) of Sidney, OH. Jeffrey Williams, Matthew Williams, Sr. and Matthew Williams, Jr. all of Lima. 3 daughters; Mabel White (Eddie), Pamela Shack (Cleveland) and Cynthia Williams all of Lima. 21 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. A brother; Charles Williams (Mary) of Columbus, OH and a sister Sallie Williams of California.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Roosevelt Franklin Williams. 4 sisters; Annie Lewis, Elizabeth Horace, Evergreen Williams and Elnora Gillums.

Home Going Services will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Greater Christ Temple with Suffragan Bishop Michael Cooper, Sr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. also at the church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WILLIAMS family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com