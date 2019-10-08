FINDLAY — Jo Anne Coats, age 90, passed away October 8, 2019, at 6:30 am, at The Heritage Nursing Home in Findlay, OH. Jo Anne was born April 26, 1929, in Bluffton, OH, to William Werner and Evelyn Alberta (Vail) Hahn who preceded her in death.

Jo Anne was a 1947 graduate of Lima South High School. After high school she briefly worked for R.G. Dunn Cigar Factory and then for several years as an account representative with Auto Owners Insurance Company in Lima. After she married her second husband she and her family moved to North Miami Beach, FL. At that time she took a position with the City of North Miami Beach and worked in the bookkeeping/accounting department for more than 25 years from which she retired in 1994. Jo Anne was a former member of Forest Park United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as being a "Tom Boy" and could fix anything; whether it be a car or any carpentry jobs that needed her attention. Jo Anne was also a very caring and supportive person. The family would like to extended their appreciation to the "Coats" family of Michigan and also to Barbara Stonehill of Elida for all of the loving care that they showed Jo Anne thru the years.

Jo Anne is survived by her sister, Karon (Fred) Makrancy of Findlay, OH. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Jeff Greenwood and Bruce Elliot Coats, and 2 sisters, Betty Strahm and Barbara Martin.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12 noon at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Teresa Wenrick. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Friday one hour prior to services at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com