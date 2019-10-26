Jo Ciminillo

Obituary
LIMA — Jo A Ciminillo, 80, died 10/16/2019. Ms. Ciminillo was born in Lima, Ohio. She graduated from Ohio Northern University in Aga, Ohio where she belonged to Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She was a Pharmacist for Rite Aid for many years in Lima, Ohio and did Pharmacy on the Go after retiring from the drugstore. She moved to Lakeland, FL 7 ½ years ago to be by her brother. Ms. Ciminillo is survived by her brother, Joseph Ciminillo and his wife, Judy, plus many nieces and nephews. She will be buried in Lima, Ohio.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
