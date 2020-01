COLUMBUS — JoAlice Margaret Nieter, 86, died at 3 a.m. Dec. 28, 2019, at Convalarium at Indian Run, Dublin.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen. The Rev. Becky Erb will officiate. Burial will be in Schwaberow Cemetery, New Bremen.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.