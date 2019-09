GOMER — Joan L. Baden died Sept. 21, 2019, at the Meadows of Delphos.

A Celebration of Life will begin 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Pike Run Cemetery, Gomer, at a later date.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.