WESTMINSTER, OH. — Joan M. Binder, 90, passed away on June 15, 2019, at 12:14 am.

Joan was born February 5, 1929, in Westminster, Ohio, to Maurice McCoy and Ethel (Moyer) McCoy both of whom preceded her in death.

Joan was a beloved mother and grandmother. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew her. Joan worked skillfully for Osterman Jewelers for many years as a saleswoman. She was an avid Ohio State fan and found great joy in watching the Buckeyes play. Most of all, Joan loved to spend time with her loving family.

Survivors include son, Michael Binder; daughter, Deborah (Todd) Lauck; sister, Jean (John) Ellis; as well as grandchildren, Troy Lauck, Robert Binder, Michelle Carr, and Chris Ramsey.

Preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Ethel McCoy; daughter, Pamela (Brad) Ramsey; and siblings, Ronald (Darla) McCoy and Janice (Robert) Sexton.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at the CHILES-LAMAN SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the service, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm also at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL

Mika Kill will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.