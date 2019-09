LIMA — Joan Ann Canty, 62, died at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 8, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Earnest J. Stephens Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.