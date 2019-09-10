LIMA — Joan Ann Canty, age 62, went home to be with the Lord at 1:38 a.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System with her family and friends by her side.

Joan was born May 22, 1957 in Lima, OH, to Leonard E. and Carrie L. (Allen) Liles who both preceded her in death.

Joan was a talented musician who loved to sing, listen to Gospel music and profess her love for the Lord. She enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing, decorating and going antiquing. Joan's greatest joy was spending time with her family and attending her nieces' and nephews' sporting events. She especially loved to shop and give to others.

She is survived by her son, Joshua Ryan Wilson of Lima; two brothers, George Liles of Lima, and Robert Leon Liles of Columbus; sister, Wanda Fay Wilson of Lima; best friend, Deborah Russell-Miller of Lima; special friend, Ray Grant of Lima; niece, Rashonda Lucille Wilson of Lima; nephews, Cory Deshawn Wilson of Lima, and Michael Dewayne Wilson of Lima; cousins, Leman "Ben" Bulls of Cleveland, Marcus Allen of Alabama, and many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her fiancé, Jimmie Joiner; three brothers, Carl Liles, Rev. Henry Lee (Freddie L.) Liles, Leonard E. Liles, Jr., and sister, Debbie Kay Liles.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Earnest J. Stephens Jr. will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

