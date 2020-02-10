LIMA — Joan I. Fleming, age 65, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11:33 AM at her residence in Lima.

She was born on July 31, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to the late Lester and Evelyn (Wright) Fleming.

She worked in Sales and was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church, Lima.

Joan is survived by her sister, Martha (Kenneth) Fitzpatrick of Springfield, VA; three brothers: Thomas (Sharon) Fleming of LaFayette, Daniel (Linda) Fleming of Bluffton and John (Debra) Fleming of Harrod; and a sister-in-law, Jane (Ken) Madden of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by her brother, David Fleming.

A memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 209 West North Street, Lima, Ohio 45801. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Desenberg Cemetery, LaFayette.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 209 West North Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 209 West North Street, Lima, Ohio 45801. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada