LIMA — Joan M. "Jo" Hawk, 69, of Lima, passed away at 3:57 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 11, 1950 in Lima to Roy and Georgianna I. (Nicholas) Jones, who both preceded her in death. On June 9, 1972, she married Robert Hawk, who survives in Lima.

Jo retired as a manager for United Telephone/Sprint after working there for over 44 years. She was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church, Lima.

She loved her dogs Scarlett and Emily. Jo was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals football teams. She loved shopping and spending time with her friends and family. She loved socializing and didn't know a stranger.

Surviving in addition to her husband Robert Hawk of Lima are her daughter Andrea (Jeremy) Saylor of Franklin, OH; her sisters Janith Orchard and Marilyn Shutt, both of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her brothers-in law Ronald Orchard and Norman Shutt.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL, where funeral services will immediately follow at 6:00 PM.

Pastor Ted Bible will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association at alsa.org.

