WAYNESFIELD — Joan E. Kaiser, age 91 of Waynesfield, passed away at 5:01 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Springview Manor, Lima. She was born with her twin brother, Joe on September 20, 1927, to the late Jesse Franklin and Sarah Ellen (Armentrout) Fancher. In 1946 she married Delver Hall and in 1957 she married Ross Kaiser.

She graduated from McGuffey McDonald High School. She was employed at the Ohio Kentucky Manufacturing Company in Ada, Ohio.

Joan is survived by her children - Judith E. Hall (Lynn) Ritchie of Waynesfield; Michael Kaiser of South Carolina; and Michelle Renee (Rich) Combs of Waynesfield; Grandchildren - Nicole (Bryan) Carroll of South Carolina; Megan (Andrew) Horn; London and Ryan M. Combs, and Justin T. Combs both of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her brothers - Willis, Wilmoth 'Curly", Cloyd, Junior and twin brother - Joe; sisters - Bernice Kritzler; Mildred Fancher and a grandson - Scott M. Combs.

A memorial service will begin 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Don Smith will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 6:00 pm, Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Waynesfield Baptist Church.