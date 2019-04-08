LIMA — Joan K. McCoy, 87, passed away March 28, 2019, at 2:30 pm.

Joan was born August 6, 1931 in Hannibal, MO, to William and Elsie (Schultz) Leonard who both preceded her in death. On August 24, 1952 she married Jim McCoy who preceded her in death on December 25, 2017.

Joan graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1949. She then received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Missouri. Joan was a high school English Teacher in Westphalia, MO for 5 years. She was a member at Market Street Presbyterian. Joan also enjoyed thoroughbred horse breeding and racing with her husband Jim.

Joan is survived by her children, James (Tina) T. McCoy of Charlotte, NC, Jayne Ann Oldenburg of Wildwood, MO, six grand kids and her sister Jean Schuler.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Allen County

