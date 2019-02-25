LIMA — Joan S. Pulley, 83, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at The Springs of Lima.

Joan was born on Saturday, January 18, 1936, in Bethlehem, PA, to the late Michael and Mary (Csuk) Straka. Beloved wife of Kenneth Pulley, who preceded her in death in 2001.

Joan was a 1953 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and member of St. Charles Catholic Church.She retired from Meijer where she worked for more than a decade.

She is survived by two sons: Michael K. (Ania) Pulley of London and Stephen J. (Greg Bistolfi) Pulley of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, daughter, Jean (Patrick) Canavan of Saline, MI, grandchildren: Michael P. (Jennifer) Canavan, Katie Canavan, Meghan E. (Jeff) Stall, and Patrick J. Canavan, and Aracelly Pulley, three great-grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Louise Straka of Bethlehem, PA.

In addition to her family, her many friends meant everything to her. Joan took great pleasure from sharing with them her joy of life, positive attitude and lively conversations.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a Parish Wake service, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. Friends may also call on Thursday one hour prior to the Funeral Mass which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Father Kent Kaufman officiating. Entombment of ashes will be in Gethsemani Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.