FINDLAY — Joan Reynolds, 85, of Findlay, passed away at 11:58 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on January 24, 1935, in Kenton, OH to the late Carol G. and Blanche Elizabeth (Mummey) Kerns. Joan married Charles L. Reynolds on February 15, 1964 and he precedes her in death on October 5, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Jump.

Joan is survived by her sons: Jeff (Amy) Reynolds of Findlay and Michael (Remelda) Reynolds of Fayetteville, NC; her beloved grandchildren: Josh, Hallie, Andy, Natalie, Nathan and Austin.

Joan was a registered nurse and very dedicated to her work in the cardiac rehabilitation center at Lima Memorial for over 25 years. Joan enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sudoku puzzles, and was infamously known for her blueberry muffins.

The family would like to thank Bridge Home Health and Hospice for all of the care they provided to Joan. A family funeral service will be held at 4:00pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery.

