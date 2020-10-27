1/1
Joan Schulte
1938 - 2020
FORT JENNINGS — Joan M. Schulte, 82, of Fort Jennings, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Sarah Jane Living Center. She was born September 12, 1938, to John and Wilma (Landwehr) Siefker in Delphos, OH. They preceded her in death. On June 28, 1958, she married Gilbert G. "Gyp" Schulte. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2006.

Joan is survived by four sons, Gilbert (Penny) Schulte, Jr. of Greenwood, SC, Roger Schulte of Fostoria, OH, William (Jenny) Schulte of Ft. Jennings, and Brian (Holli) Schulte of Sanford, NC; three daughters, Janet (Thomas) Norseworthy of Haltom City, TX, Mary Eccard of Lima, and Deb Baugh-Martin of Shelby, OH; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenny (Alice) Siefker of Metamore, OH; and a sister-in-law, Donna Siefker of Celina, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, Gene, Jim and Bob Siefker, and one granddaughter, Keyaira Schulte.

Joan was a homemaker and retired from Touches in Glandorf, OH after many years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ottoville VFW Post 3740, and the Ft. Jennings American Legion #715. She was an avid Bingo player and truly enjoyed all of the activities provided by the Sarah Jane Activities Department. Joan also loved crocheting.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Deacon Larry Schimmoeller will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, and one hour prior to services on Saturday at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarah Jane Activities Department.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
OCT
31
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
