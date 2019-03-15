OTTOVILLE — Joan 'Tooter' Wessell, 83, passed away 10:53 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at The Meadows of Delphos. She was born on April 28, 1935, in to the late Arnold and Ida (Wieging) Martin. On November 26, 1955, she married Ronald Wessell who preceded her in death on May 30, 2010.

Joan is survived by 2 children, Dave (Kendra) Wessell of Ohio City and Deb (Larry) Altenburger of Ottoville; five grandchildren, Luke Wessell, Nya Wessell, Noah Altenburger, Alex Altenburger, and Grant Altenburger; a sister, Bernice Rieger of Ottoville; a brother Robert (Dolly) Martin of Delphos; a sister-in-law, Patty Martin of Ottoville; and a brother-in-law, Jerry (Jan) Wessell of Delphos.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Velma Altenburger; two brothers, Leroy (Pep) Martin and Jim Martin of Ottoville; a sister-in-law, Ginny Martin; and two brothers-in-law, George Rieger and Jerome (Whitey) Altenburger

Joan, better known to her friends and family as 'Tooter', had a great sense of humor, and looked forward to welcoming family & friends into her home whether it be for a short visit or a several day stay. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting, playing cards, swimming at the YWCA, spending time at 5-Span River, camping at Marble Lake in Michigan with Ronnie and the kids, as well as the many winters spent in St. Petersburg, Florida, with Ronnie. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and its Altar Rosary Society, Catholic Ladies of Columbia, worked with her husband at Wessell TV & Appliance and also at Van Crest Nursing Home. Her life's greatest joy was her family.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ottoville with The Very Reverend Jerome Schetter and Deacon Joe Flores officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Jackson Township (on the corner of ST. RT. 634 and 224) where a scripture service will begin at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to the CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.