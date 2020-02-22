KALIDA — JoAnn Mildred "Jo" Brinkman, 87 of Kalida died 3:15 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by her family who loved her very much.. She was born December 13, 1932 in Cloverdale to the late Glenn and Helen (Ditto) Clark. On April 14, 1951 she married her sweetie, Robert "Bob" Brinkman, who preceded her in death on July 16, 2017. Together they enjoyed and celebrated 66 years of marriage.

She is survived by 6 children: Sandy (Kenny) Buss of Kalida, Bob Brinkman, Jr. of Waynesfield, Steve Brinkman of Defiance, Roger "Rookie" (Becky) Brinkman, Janice Stechschulte and Don Brinkman, all of Kalida; 11 grandchildren: Dr. James (Dr. Leanne Wood) Buss, Kevin Buss, Charlie (Tonya) Buss, Kari (Jason) Blevins, Holly Brinkman, Carrie (Champy) Halim, Keith (Allyson) Franks, Justin Brinkman, Jerad Hanefeld, Rachael Stechschulte, and Ben Stechschulte; and 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 6 siblings: Madeline Gengler, Linda McNeil, William Clark, Larry Clark, Dianne Claypool and Glenn (Bunny) Clark and a sister-in-law: Carla Gellenbeck.

He is preceded in death by a son-in-law: Luke Stechschulte; a sister: Helen "Ap" (Bill) Place; 2 brothers: Bob (Tova) Howlett and Jerry "Tink" Clark and 3 brothers-in-law: Nick Gengler, Rich McNeil and Denny Claypool.

Jo was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her children and they loved her so very much. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida.

A few of her joys were playing cards with her hubby, Bob every afternoon, right after lunch dishes were finished. In fact, she enjoyed playing cards and taking the family's money at every possible chance. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing Wednesdays and Sundays at the Ottawa .

She loved her OSU Buckeye Football and never missed a televised game.

Jo and Bob loved to travel. Whether it was just the two of them to Holmes County, a bus trip with friends, vacation spots around the country or off to a casino. In fact, her most recent trip was in December with her children to Hollywood Casino, Toledo.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Council on Aging. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

See you in the FUNNIES, Mom.