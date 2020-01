WAPAKONETA — JoAnn Brockman, 78, died at 8:57 p.m. Jan. 12, 2020, at Laurels of West Carrollton.

Services will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta. Pastor Becky Sunday will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.