LIMA — JoAnn DeHaven (fondly known as Jo), 71, passed away peacefully in her home with her husband, Tim, at her side. She was able to visit with her children, grandchildren and family in the last month of her life. Jo courageously battled ovarian cancer for almost five years.

Jo was born Feb. 19th, 1949, the only child to Al and Sandy Fimiani of Cleveland. She was married to her husband, Tim DeHaven' for almost 51 years. Last year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with close family and friends at Holy Redeemer Church in Cleveland, where they were married.

Besides Tim, Jo is survived by five children: John (Tara) DeHaven, Thomas DeHaven, David DeHaven, Patrick (Megan) DeHaven and Holly (Rick) Monnier; eight grandchildren: Joey (Sara), Nick, Adele, Hannah, Gianna, Stella, Nolan and Heidi; and great-granddaughter Amelia. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Al and Sandy.

Jo graduated from Collinwood High School in East Cleveland. She fondly talked about her parents, Sunday gatherings with aunts, uncles and cousins, and growing up in California as a young girl. She attended college for two years at John Carroll University and Notre Dame College for Women in Cleveland before beginning a lifetime career as a wife, mother and business owner. Jo's first retail job was at Halle's Department store, where she set up window displays. Her first few years of marriage were spent in Washington D.C. and Karlsruhe, Germany, living on military bases. Jo and Tim enjoyed living overseas and traveling around many countries of Europe.

Upon returning to Ohio, Jo used her experience in retail to help run the family business, DeHaven Home and Garden Showplace for 45 years with Tim. The business was founded by Tim's father and mother but they gained ownership in the 90's and had many successful years in Lima and Findlay, Ohio before closing their doors in 2017. Jo enjoyed buying and displaying products, assisting customers, floral design, decorating and advertising. The store was her home away from home and she loved maintaining and organizing both the store and her home. She had impeccable taste in décor and clothing. Jo enjoyed being put together, and one would rarely see her without her make-up and hair done. Jo will be remembered for being artistic and creative. In fact, Jo had some of her funny jokes featured in the Plugger's comic strip nationally.

Decorating for Christmas at our home was a beloved tradition. She decorated many homes and businesses around Christmas time, including in recent years Blanchard Valley Hospital and homes in Lima and Findlay. There are also many fond memories of celebrating Christmas and Thanksgiving together over the years as a family. Her family will miss her turkey and stuffing, holiday punch, Italian lasagna, tomato pudding, cheese and beef balls, egg casserole and her family will carry on those traditions. One of her greatest joys was buying gifts for other people. Jo would often tell her children gift cards were no fun. She would know just what to buy, even if they didn't know they needed it.

Jo overcame breast cancer twice in her lifetime and helped plan and fund-raiser for breast cancer awareness. Jo never stopped planning; including events for the Veteran's Club on Nettle's Island, family vacations, and a recent trip to her childhood home in California. Her Catholic faith and service to the local community was of upmost importance to her. Jo had a lovely voice and sang in the choir at Holy Family Church and performed in many community shows on Nettle's Island upon retiring in Florida. We will treasure a recording of her singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Jo also enjoyed watching others perform, especially movies and musicals.

Jo will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She treasured her family above anything else and was proud to see all of her children graduate from college. One of the last things Jo expressed for her children and grandchildren is for them to be happy.

A private funeral will be held for family at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to:

Tim DeHaven

933 Nettles Blvd.

Jensen Beach, Florida 34957

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to one of these worthy organizations in Jo's honor:

Holy Family Catholic Church

Attn. to: Society of St. Vincent de Paul at Holy Family Catholic Church in JoAnn DeHaven's Honor

2330 SE Mariposa Ave.

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Food for the Poor (foodforthepoor.org)

National Ovarian Cancer Organization (http://ovarian.org/)