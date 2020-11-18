1/1
JoAnn Evans
1940 - 2020
LIMA — Ms. JoAnn Evans, age 80, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at approximately 2:15 a.m. at her residence in Lima.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on June 28, 1940to Helen Evans and Wilbert Dillingham, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death. Her stepmother; Bernice (Scooter), Dillingham also preceded her in death.

Ms. Evans worked as a Correctional Officer for 30 years at Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Branson S. Keys and Brian M. Downton, Sr. (Tina) both of Lima. 6 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. 2 brothers; Ronald E. Dillingham (DeLois) of Antioch, CA and Wilbert S. Dillingham, Jr. of Lima, OH. 2 sisters; Stephanie J. Dillingham of Lima and Jeanetta C. Burden of Las Vegas, NE. She leaves behind her many relatives in the Evans family. Close friends she leaves behind are Jill Scales, Kay Morris, Rene Tyson and Sue Tucker. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Michael Keys and a daughter; Brenda Downton. 2 grandchildren; Brian M. Downton, Jr. and Branson S. Tucker. 2 brothers; Ronald S. Dillingham (Dip) and Porter Sloan. Her Aunt Francis Evans and her Uncle Albert Evans whom she held very dear.

There will be no official services; donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where JoAnn was a faithful donor.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.To offer condolences to the EVANS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
