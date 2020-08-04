WAPAKONETA — JoAnn Howard, 85, of Wapakoneta, passed away 4:07 a.m., Tues. Aug. 4, 2020, at Logan Acres, Bellefontaine, OH.

JoAnn Howard was born Aug. 22, 1934 at the University Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was the only child of Goldie Marie Klopfenstein and Lawrence Robert Stanley, who preceded her in death. At 13, she moved to Wapakoneta with her family where she remained.

She attended and graduated from Blume High School in 1951. She also completed various courses at Ohio State. JoAnn was employed at Wapakoneta City Schools as secretary to F.O. Ellsworth and later as assistant treasurer to A.E. Katterhenry. She retired as Wapakoneta City Schools Treasurer after over 30 years of service to the district.

JoAnn was preceded in death by Paul Joseph Howard whom she married in August 1953. Paul is the son of Joseph and Daisy Howard. She is survived by her son, Steve Alan Howard and daughter-in-law, Jill Gross Howard. Also surviving are grandchildren, Heather Thorpe and Joshua Howard; along with great grandchildren, Matthew Redmond, Emily Thorpe, Reed Thorpe, Elizabeth Howard, Kaitlyn Howard, and Joseph Howard. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by Paul's siblings; Paul's twin, Pauline Deerhake, Delphos Howard, Warren Howard, Walter Howard, Russel Howard, Lucille Hardin, and Florence Madigan.

JoAnn was a founding member of BPW of Ohio, where she served as the State Membership Chairman and other offices at the state level. BPW disbanded and formed the Women's Civic League of Wapakoneta, where she was member of the steering committee to start Karing for Kids. She was a member of Ohio School Business Officials serving as president. For 14 years, JoAnn served as the chairman for the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. For 9 years, she volunteered at the leader board at the Jack Nicklaus Memorial Golf Tournament. She was also an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta Irving Club, Dollars for Scholars, and friends of the Lima Symphony. Her hobbies included reading, golf, playing bridge, crafting, and antiquing.

Private family graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Doug Pretorius officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the Women's Civic League of Wapakoneta (Karing for Children).