LIMA — Joann Carol Monfort, 82, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Promedica Toledo Hospital. Joann was born on September 9, 1938, in Allen County, Ohio, to the late William Harry Sr. and Winnifred Ora (Baughman) Monfort.

Joann worked as a registered surgical nurse at Lima Memorial Hospital. She loved her dogs: Bella, Boomer, Wylee, Lil' Bear, Lizzie and Sammie and was a member of the Musical Dog Sport Association. She was a part of the Lima Memorial Operating Room Nurses Group. She was also a member of the Memorial Hospital Alumni Association, class of 1959.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Treva Monfort of Lima; nephew, Wayne (Peg) Monfort of Wapakoneta; niece, Mary Ann (Randy) Morgret of Fairborn; great-niece, Samantha (Keon) Gross; great-nephew, Kasey (Kelly) Monfort; Aunt, Virginia Tiderick; and close friend, Carla Amstutz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Marie Monfort and brother, William Harry Monfort Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima.