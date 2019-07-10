TEMPE, Ariz. — JoAnn Stevenson, 80, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Friendship Village Senior Living in Tempe, AZ. Born February 27, 1939 in Lima, OH, she was the daughter of Malitios "Mike" and Josephine Arzelma Frayzer Loukos, and on December 22, 1961 married James L. Stevenson. They were residents of Lima and Findlay, OH for 55 years and then retired to Phoenix, Arizona.

After graduating from Lima Senior High School in 1957, JoAnn worked as a secretary at Webb Insurance and Lakewood Homes. She was also a legal secretary for the law firm of Fisher, Vandemark, Bender and Lord and a court recorder at the Allen County Common Pleas Court.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Phoenix. JoAnn never met a stranger and was an avid golfer. Special friends were many.

Survivors include sons David Stevenson of Grove City, OH and Brian (daughter-in-law Lisa) Stevenson of Phoenix, AZ; and three grandchildren Ella, Jacob, and Loukos "Luke", whom she adored. She is also survived by a sister Mary Kanatas, of Fullerton, CA.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Jim (December 25, 1998); three brothers Donald, John, Mike Loukos; and a sister Vaceila "Sig" Rich.

There will be no visitation and a private memorial service will be held.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Beatitudes of Phoenix.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to of Arizona at https://azkidney.org/, or American Diabetes Foundation at http://www.diabetes.org/.