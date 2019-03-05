LIMA — JoAnn Wolgast, 88, of Lima, died Monday, March 4, 2019 in Mercy Health-St. Rita's. She was born Oct. 8, 1930 in Lima, the daughter of George and Lenore "Peg" (Striff) Geise who preceded her in death. She married Glen Edward Wolgast on July 23, 1949 and he died Feb. 5, 1983.

Surviving are her children: Ronald G. (Christine) Wolgast of Springfield, Chrystal (Jim) Hochstetler of Lima and Jeffrey A. (Brigette) Wolgast of Tawas City, MI; grandchildren: Randy (Stacy) Wolgast, Brad (Tara) Hochstetler, Kevin (Allegra) Hochstetler, Brandon Wolgast, Jeffrey Hochstetler, Trista Wolgast, Michael (Amy) Snow, Jill (Jonathan) Harmon, Steven (Amanda) Wolgast, Nathan (Jessica) Wolgast and Brian (Kelly) Hochstetler and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Three sisters preceded her in death: Betty Ludwig, Evelyn Long and Mary Lou Lentz.

Mrs. Wolgast was a homemaker. She had been a member of First Church of God and then a member of Lima Community Church. She taught Sunday school along with playing the piano and organ. She was a 1948 graduate of Lima South High School.

Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Massengill officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to WTGN Radio, 1600 Elida Rd., Lima, OH, 45805 Online condolences may be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staff of Elmcroft for their care and compassion for our Mom for the last ten years of her life.