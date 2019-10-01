BLUFFTON — Joanna M. Harris, 90, of Bluffton passed away October 1, 2019 at Willow Ridge – Frieda House, Bluffton. She was born May 2, 1929 in Lima to the late John Joseph Finn and E. Ruth Bechdolt Finn Risser. On February 1, 1947, she married Richard C. Harris and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2004.

Joanna graduated from Columbus Grove High School. She was a homemaker, had been a receptionist for Ace Electric and was a long-time Avon representative. Joanna was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Columbus Grove and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #527, Columbus Grove.

Survivors include a daughter, Gwen Duquette of Pooler, Georgia; a son, Greg (Lynn) Harris of Findlay; a brother, David M. Risser of Meeker, Ohio; five sisters, Louise Swavel of Mt. Vernon, Texas, Florence Collins of Upper Sandusky, Donna (Clyde) Swavel of Morral, Ohio, Rebecca (Ron) Black of Kenton, Judi Elsasser of Ridgeway; four grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends she met along the way.

Joanna was preceded in death by her parents; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Helen) Harris; a step-father, Harry Risser; a brother and sister-in-law, John E. (Barbara) Finn; a sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor (Jere) Winegardner; and two brothers-in-law, Leroy Swavel and Lynn Elsasser.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at College First Church of God, 1100 N. Main Street, Findlay, Ohio. Pastors Will Miller and David Welker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private burial will take place at a later date in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Memorial Home or Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.