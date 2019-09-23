LIMA — Joanne J. Ashba, 95, passed away on September 21, 2019, at 3:37 pm, at Mercy Health - St. Ritas Medical Center.

Joanne was born June 11, 1924 in Lima, OH, to William "Bill" and Nora (Griffiths) Jones who both preceded her in death. On July 22, 1945 she married Robert "Bob" E. Ashba who preceded her in death on May 28, 2010.

Joanne graduated from Lima Central High School in 1942. She then graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in Education in 1946. Joanne was a reading teacher for Lima City Schools and retired in 1984. She then worked as a volunteer docent at the Allen County museum. She was a lifelong member at Market Street Presbyterian Church. She was also an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Joanne was very proud of her Welsh heritage.

Joanne is survived by her children, Jeffrey "Jeff" (Sandra) Ashba of Felicity, OH, Nan (Jacob) McCord of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Ben (Heidi) Ashba of Willmington, NC, Emily (Doug Worthington) Ashba of Los Angles, CA, Darrick (Libby) Massey of Felicity, OH, Trisha (Kevin) Bitters of Grandville, OH, Michelle (Josh) Mimna of Delaware, OH, great-grandchildren, Dalton Massey, Brody Bitters, and Ava Mimna.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Rev. Dottie Kaiser to officiate the service. Burial will be in Pike Run Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Museum, 620 W Market Street, Lima, OH 45801, Otterbein Cridersville SeniorLife Community, 100 Red Oak Dr, Cridersville, OH 45806 or , 3345 NW Street, Lima, OH 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.