NEW KNOXVILLE — Joanne Katterheinrich, 90, died at 9:32 a.m. June 11, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Knoxville United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dennis Gaertner will officiate. Burial will be in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.