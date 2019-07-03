INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Joanne Marie Rainey, formerly of Lima; beloved sister of Regina Freeman passed away on June 26,2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 1,1952 in Charleston, MO to the marriage of Leonard, Sr and Sarah (Fulton) Cross, deceased. Joanne was a unique and remarkable woman who combined her love and talent for antique collecting with skilled nursing. She earned a B.S. degree from Indiana State U. She was a loving and caring mom to Trevor and Autumn; and four grandchildren who survive. She is also survived by her loving husband and best friend, Lee I. Rainey. Also surviving is sister, Regina (Jimmie) Freeman and brothers Larry Cross, Winston (Adrienne) Cross and Leonard (Betty) Cross. A brother, Michael is deceased. Many relatives and friends will miss Aunt Joanne. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 5th at Lavenia and Summers Home for Funerals, 5811 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, 46218. Visitation from 3-5pm; services from 5 to 6:30pm. Interment will follow on Monday, July 8th at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, IN 46360, 5700 E. US Hwy 20, PH: 219-873-1522