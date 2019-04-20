GOMER — Joanne Bohn Reese, 93, of rural Gomer, Ohio, passed away at Primrose Retirement Community on April 17, 2019. Joanne was born in Greenville, Alabama, on August 17, 1925. She is survived by her sister Mary Paterson, her five daughters, nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, Lloyd William Reese; her parents, General John J. and Erma (Yates) Bohn; and her brother, John Yates (Jack) Bohn.

As a child of a cavalry officer in the U. S. Army, Joanne frequently moved and experienced living in different areas of the United States. She met her husband at West Point and they shared in the creation of a beautiful family home and surrounding gardens. Joanne was a homemaker, 4-H advisor, and active member of Gomer Congregational Church. She worked for twenty-five years as an office manager for Drs. Gene Wright and Emmett Murray.

Joanne loved and was proud of her family which includes daughters, Sandra Reese (Mark) Roberts, Carol (Charles) Fitzgerald, Jan (Randy) Montgomery, Jacqueline (Randy) Degen, and Jeannine (Tom) Weger; grandchildren, Theodor (Kathryn) Scheid, Jethro Montgomery, Jessica (Eric)Yoder, Joni (Nate) Bowman, Joseph Solomon ll, Joshua Solomon; William (Caitlin) Weger, Robert Weger, and Katelynn Weger; step-grandchildren, Nancy Fitzgerald, Ceri Fitzgerald, Beth (Andy) Williams, and Mary (Robert) Serna; and great-grandchildren, Reese Scheid, Eleanor Scheid, Molly Montgomery, Morgan (Jacob) Rigali, Cole Montgomery, Jack Yoder, Will Yoder, Clark Yoder, Meg Yoder, Drew Bowman, and Finn Bowman; step-great-grandchildren, Izzabella Williams, Kathryn Williams, and Mateo Serna; and great-great grandchild, Poppy Jan Rigali.

A memorial service will be held at the Gomer Congregational Church on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Gomer Congregational Church or the Equestrian Therapy Program at Fassett Farm.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.