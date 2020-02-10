BUCKLAND — Jocelyn P. Guffey, age 80 of Buckland, passed at 12:30 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home. She was born March 9, 1939 in Noble County, Indiana to the late Walter Scott and Genevieve Edith Birch Bailey. On October 7, 1961 she married Kenneth L. Guffey, who passed on April 30, 1993.

Mrs. Guffey retired after 38 years from St. Rita's Medical Center as an X-Ray technician. Prior to working at St. Ritas, she got her beautician license which she maintained until the age of 75. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and gardening. Her favorite things were spending time with her grandchildren, shopping and traveling.

She is survived by a son - Scott (Sheila) Guffey of Wapakoneta; 2 daughters - Nanette (fiancee' Daniel Armstrong) of St. Mary's; Martha (Matthew) Pleiman of Buckland; 6 grandchildren - Cameron Guffey; Evan Guffey; Christopher Guffey; Justin Geib; Jason Geib; and Katie Pleiman; 1 great granddaughter - Jacquelyn Geib; 2 sisters - Jackie Mays of Lima; Diane Irons of Lima.

Funeral services will begin 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Gloria Geib will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

