LIMA — Jodi Ann Hinegardner passed away at 6:50 am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home in Lima surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 4, 1958 in Lima, OH. to Jean M. (Runser) (Phil Steiner) Hinegardner and Richard L. (Martha) Hinegardner Sr. They all survive in Lima, OH.

Jodi is survived by a daughter Chandra Renee Wortman (Chadwick) Zink, two grandsons Kagan Zink and Caelen Zink and a beautiful granddaughter Calliope Zink.

Also surviving are her siblings; Richard L. (Lisa) Hinegardner of Allen, TX., Jani R. Skirvin of Lima, OH., Gregory P. (Sue) Hinegardner of Mendon, OH., and Douglas E. (Tanya) Hinegardner of Cridersville, OH. She had several nieces and nephews; Shelby, Sydney, Bailey, and Kaiden Hinegardner, Dani Skirvin (Josh) Maddux, and Pete (Adriane) Young. She also had several step siblings and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her infant son Miles Ryan Wortman.

She was a 1976 graduate of Wapakoneta High School, and had worked at the Honda Engine plant in Anna, Ohio. Jodi loved her church and Jesus Christ and professed it daily. Her devotion to Jesus was inspiring. Jodi was an amazing mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandkids, her sister Jani and playing cards to the very end.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Shawnee Alliance Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shawnee Alliance Church or the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute.